2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,082 new COVID-19 cases, additional 199 hospitalizations

FILE
FILE(WWNY)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 28,028 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,855,222 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 8,082 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 385,312 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 92,718 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 11,398 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

Ohio National Guard opening COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland
MetroHealth in Parma
‘We’re begging you’: Ohio hospitals have more COVID-19 patients in emergency rooms than ever before
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many...
Omicron 'is going to take over' this winter, Fauci says
Both new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at levels not seen since September at the end...
Expert warns of 'tsunami coming' for unvaccinated as COVID cases rise