Ohio reports single-day increase of 12,502 new COVID-19 cases, additional 584 hospitalizations

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 28,277 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,867,724 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here’s a video review of the day’s data:

The 24-hour increase of 12,502 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 389,485 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 93,302 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 11,479 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

