Ohio reports single-day increase of 12,864 new COVID-19 cases, additional 492 hospitalizations

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 28,277 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,880,588 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

Here’s a video review of the day’s data:

The 24-hour increase of 12,864 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 393,252 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 93,794 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 11,520 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

