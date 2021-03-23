2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 14,414 new COVID-19 cases, additional 214 hospitalizations

FILE
FILE(WWNY)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 28,720 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1910,991 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

Here’s a video review of the day’s data:

The 24-hour increase of 14,414 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 399,678 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 94,353 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 11,557 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

The Cleveland skyline is shown, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Cleveland (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cuyahoga County’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 is 2nd highest in US
State Representative Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson)
Ohio lawmaker apologizes, revises remarks alleging families of unvaccinated patients are attacking caregivers: ‘I clouded the message’
How to register for mass COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland
How to register for mass COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland
FILE
Ohio reports record 24-hour spike of COVID-19 infections with nearly 16,000 new cases