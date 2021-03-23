Ohio reports single-day increase of 14,414 new COVID-19 cases, additional 214 hospitalizations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 28,720 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1910,991 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

Here’s a video review of the day’s data:

The 24-hour increase of 14,414 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 399,678 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 94,353 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 11,557 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

