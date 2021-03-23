Ohio reports single-day increase of 123 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 20,159 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,109,025 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 123 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 181,577 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 60,216 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 8,263 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

