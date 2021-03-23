Ohio reports 48-hour increase of 20,917 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,931,908 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The 48-hour increase of 20,917 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

(Data was not released on Saturday, Dec. 25, due to the Christmas holiday.)

An additional 402,009 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 94,462 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 11,566 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

