2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports 48-hour increase of 20,917 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(WWNY)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,931,908 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 48-hour increase of 20,917 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

(Data was not released on Saturday, Dec. 25, due to the Christmas holiday.)

An additional 402,009 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 94,462 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 11,566 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

COVID-19 triggers another cancelation for ‘Wicked’ at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square
COVID-19 triggers another cancelation for ‘Wicked’ at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square
FILE - People including some wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the...
Another COVID Christmas brings anxiety, but also optimism
Is COVID impacting the ability to serve meals to those in need this holiday?
Is COVID impacting the ability to serve meals to those in need this holiday?
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 pushing case numbers and hospitalizations higher in our state...
Covid numbers in certain Cleveland zip codes have a front line worker startled