Ohio reports 8,092 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 8,092 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,940,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 28,720.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 15 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

