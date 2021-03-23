2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports 15,403 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 15,403 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,955,403 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 28,780.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 42 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Free COVID-19 testing in Portage County
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers greats pose after the unveiling of a statue of Minneapolis and Los...
NBA icon criticizes LeBron James for COVID-19 social media post: ‘A blow to his worthy legacy’
te.
Lake County COVID-19 testing site open on Dec. 29
Cuyahoga County Jail
Members of Ohio Military Reserve move to Cuyahoga County jail to help during COVID-19 staff shortages