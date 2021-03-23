2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,774 new COVID-19 cases, additional 484 hospitalizations

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 28,780 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,995,497 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 19,774 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 421,841 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 96,193 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 11,730 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

