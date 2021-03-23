Ohio reports record spike of COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; state eclipses 2 million total infections since start of pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 29,447 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,016,095 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 20,598 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 426,862 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 96,443 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 11,749 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.