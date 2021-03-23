Ohio reports 48-hour increase of 37,626 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,053,721 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 48-hour increase of 37,626 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

(Data was not released on Saturday, Jan. 1, due to the New Year’s holiday.)

The latest number for coronavirus deaths of Ohio residents stands at 29,447.

Out of the 96,626 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 11,766 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.