2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports 48-hour increase of 37,626 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,053,721 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 48-hour increase of 37,626 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

(Data was not released on Saturday, Jan. 1, due to the New Year’s holiday.)

The latest number for coronavirus deaths of Ohio residents stands at 29,447.

Out of the 96,626 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 11,766 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

UH Madison Health closes emergency department.
Emergency Department at UH Madison Health Center temporarily closes due to COVID-19 surge
COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lorain County brings shocking results
COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lorain County brings shocking results
FILE
Ohio reports record spike of COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; state eclipses 2 million total infections since start of pandemic
The Cleveland Orchestra (Source: Cleveland Orchestra photo gallery)
Cleveland Orchestra to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine booster for attendance at Severance Music Center