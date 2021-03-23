2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports 18,942 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 18,942 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,072,663 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 29,447.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 37 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Visitors restricted inside city of Oberlin buildings due to Covid
The Cleveland Orchestra (Source: Cleveland Orchestra photo gallery)
Cleveland Orchestra to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine booster for attendance at Severance Music Center
Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina