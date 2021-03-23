2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 20,411 new COVID-19 cases, additional 708 hospitalizations

FILE(KWCH)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 29,674 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,093,074 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

19 News discussed the latest CDC vaccine guideline changes during an interview with University Hospitals Dr. Amy Edwards at 2:30 p.m.

The 24-hour increase of 20,411 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 443,836 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 97,684 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 11,860 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

