2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,740 new COVID-19 cases, additional 593 hospitalizations

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 29,674 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,112,824 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 19,750 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 450,807 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 98,277 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 11,913 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

County Executive Armond Budish and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health held a virtual media...
County Executive, Board of Health provide update on COVID statistics, initiatives
FILE - A resident drops mail into a U.S. Postal Service mailbox.
Mailboxes outside of Garfield Heights post office may have been ‘accessed,’ police say
Police discovered a potential homicide at a private garage in the 100 block of Brace Avenue...
Fatal shooting victim discovered at Elyria garage Tuesday night, police say
Canton police-worn body camera video
Canton police video shows officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day (graphic)