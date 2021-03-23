2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,442 new COVID-19 cases, additional 453 hospitalizations

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 29,674 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,132,266 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here is a video review of the day’s data:

The 24-hour increase of 19,442 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 450,807 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 98,730 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 11,956 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

