Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,563 new COVID-19 cases, additional 440 hospitalizations

By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 30,072 coronavirus deaths have been reported, with at least 2,151,829 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 19,563 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 461,973 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 99,170 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 12,007 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

