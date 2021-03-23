2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports 18,042 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 18,042 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,207,270 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 30,072.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 21 individuals battling COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

