Ohio reports single-day increase of 20,093 new COVID-19 cases, additional 499 hospitalizations

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 30,435 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,246,974 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here is a video review of the day’s data:

The 24-hour increase of 20,093 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 483,435 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 100,771 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 12,158 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

