Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,262 new COVID-19 cases, additional 416 hospitalizations

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 30,435 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,266,236 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

Here is a video review of the day’s data:

The 24-hour increase of 19,262 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 490,186 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 101,187 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 12,191 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

