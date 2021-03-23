2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports 20,483 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 20,483 coronavirus cases.

<

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,439,205 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 31,245.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 51 individuals battling COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

