Ohio reports single-day increase of 21,664 new COVID-19 cases, additional 508 hospitalizations

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 31,245 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,460,869 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 21,664 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 538,640 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 103,914 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 12,425 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

