Ohio reports single-day increase of 19,697 new COVID-19 cases, additional 742 deaths

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 31,987 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,480,566 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 19,697 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 544,139 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 104,390 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 12,462 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

