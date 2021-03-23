Ohio reports single-day increase of 9,774 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,515,949 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 9,774 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 552,783 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 105,059 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 12,571 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

