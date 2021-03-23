2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s COVID-19 case count underreported on Tuesday due to lab reporting error

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 32,489 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,520,112 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The increase of 4,163 reported cases was underreported on Tuesday due to an electronic lab reporting processing error, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 555,490 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 105,624 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 12,562 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

