Ohio reports 20,752 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 20,752 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,540,864 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 32,489.

In the past 24 hours, at least 40 individuals battling COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

