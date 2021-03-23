2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports 9,440 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 9,440 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,562,412 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 33,071.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 30 individuals battling COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports 12,108 new COVID-19 cases
Drive-thru testing site organized by Ohio National Guard, health partners opens in Summit County
Ohio schools no longer required to conduct COVID-19 contract tracing
FILE
Ohio reports 20,752 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
‘Stealth omicron’: What does a change in the COVID-19 variant mean for Northeast Ohio’s hospitals?