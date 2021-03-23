2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports 4,160 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 4,160 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,580,405 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 33,071.

In the past 24 hours, at least 19 individuals battling COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

