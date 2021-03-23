Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,601 new COVID-19 cases, additional 369 hospitalizations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 33,537 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,595,504 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 8,601 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 577,769 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 108,291 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 12,814 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.