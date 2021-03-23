2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports 5,737 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 5,737 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,601,241 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 33,537.

In the past 24 hours, at least 22 individuals battling COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

