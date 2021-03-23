2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports 4,004 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 4,004 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,605,245 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 34,217.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 19 individuals battling COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

COVID-19 Testing
Pandemic to endemic? Doctors say Ohio could be nearing transition as COVID immunity increases
FILE
Ohio reports 5,737 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,601 new COVID-19 cases, additional 369 hospitalizations
Cleveland Clinic survey shows pandemic pounds can lead to COVID cholesterol
More than 40% of Americans have experienced heart-related issues during pandemic, according to new study