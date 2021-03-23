Ohio reports single-day increase of 292 new COVID-19 cases; additional 68 deaths added to state’s total

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 20,268 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,110,292 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 292 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 182,160 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 60,450 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 8,301 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

