Ohio’s total COVID-19 case count increases by more than 4,300

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 34,592 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,617,104 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 4,385 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 584,255 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 109,633 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 12,912 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

