Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,490 new COVID-19 cases

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,632,336 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 1,490 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 588,904 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 110,544 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 13,008 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

