Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,121 new COVID-19 cases, additional 231 hospitalizations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 35,372 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,635,769 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 2,121 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 590,022 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 110,874 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 13,049 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

