Ohio reports 851 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 851 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,645,679 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 35,493.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least four individuals battling COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

