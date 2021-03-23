2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,369 new COVID-19 cases, additional 124 hospitalizations

FILE
FILE(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 36,267 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,647,048 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 1,369 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 593,672 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 111,707 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 13,159 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say
MetroHealth.
MetroHealth says 1 in 10 people are living with a rare disease — possibly including you
Pediatric surgery teams at Akron Children's Hospital now have use of the Orbeye, an exoscope...
New surgical microscope at Akron Children’s Hospital helps surgeons, patients’ success rates
FILE
Ohio reports 851 new COVID-19 cases