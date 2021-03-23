2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports 1,323 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 1,323 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 2,648,371 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 36,267.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 11 individuals battling COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

