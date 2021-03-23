2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,330 new COVID-19 cases

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,652,634 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 1,330 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 595,591 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 112,289 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 13,214 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

