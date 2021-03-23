Ohio reports single-day increase of 577 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,653,211 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 577 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 595,641 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 112,307 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 13,214 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

