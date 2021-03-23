ODH: Omicron variant represents 100% of COVID-19 specimens collected in Ohio over last 2 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 36,822 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,656,162 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 1,171 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 596,669 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

An update on Feb. 28 from the Ohio Department of Health showed that the omicron variant accounted for 100% of the state’s COVID-19 specimens collected in the last two weeks.

Out of the 112,591 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 13,241 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

