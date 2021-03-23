2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nearly 200 coronavirus-related deaths added to Ohio’s total

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nearly half the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test.(David Dermer | AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 37,018 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 2,658,276 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 918 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 597,447 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 112,748 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 13,250 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

