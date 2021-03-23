2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 360 new COVID-19 cases

By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,659,498 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 360 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 597,804 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 112,810 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 13,262 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

