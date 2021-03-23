2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 499 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,663,518 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 499 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 599,176 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 113,161 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 13,311 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

