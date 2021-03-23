2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio COVID-19 death toll reaches nearly 20,400; more than 1.1 million infected statewide

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Shots at the Wolstein Center(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 20,380 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,114,036 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

That represents an increase of 1,030 reported cases since Wednesday. It is cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 183,331 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 60,914 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 8,355 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

