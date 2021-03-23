2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 231 new COVID-19 cases

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,114,267 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

That represents an increase of 231 reported cases since yesterday. It is cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 183,360 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 60,924 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 8,357 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

