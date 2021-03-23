Ohio reports single-day increase of 744 new COVID-19 cases, additional 12 deaths added to state’s total

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,449 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,118,513 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 744 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 184,976 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 61,259 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 8,400 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

