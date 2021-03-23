Ohio reports single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday that is nearly 3-times the 21-day average

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,482 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,123,964 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 1,317 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 186,748 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 61,673 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 8,446 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

