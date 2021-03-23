2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,456 new COVID-19 cases as concerns of Delta variant grow

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Shots at the Wolstein Center(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,490 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,125,420 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 1,456 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 187,137 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 61,753 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 8,452 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
ODOT orders part of highway memorial for fallen Cleveland police officer removed
19 Health Alert
Community members are begging for help to fix Northeast Ohio’s severe blood shortage
Copyrighting ‘Cleveland Guardians’ is a bit tricky and potentially expensive for the Indians
19 Investigates onfirmed North Olmsted Police Officer Nicholas Gorbulja was indicted in Lorain...
North Olmsted police officer indicted on crimes involving a minor in nudity oriented material