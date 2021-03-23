Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,456 new COVID-19 cases as concerns of Delta variant grow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,490 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,125,420 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 1,456 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 187,137 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 61,753 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 8,452 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

