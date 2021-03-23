2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,969 new COVID-19 cases as concerns over Delta variant grow

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Shots at the Wolstein Center(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,530 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,136,934 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 1,969 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 190,347 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 62,318 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 8,516 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

