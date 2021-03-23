2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,666 new COVID-19 cases; 26 deaths added to state’s total

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Shots at the Wolstein Center(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,550 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,138,600 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 1,666 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 190,823 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 62,425 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 8,521 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

